Hardeep Puri Hands Over Registry Papers To 34 Persons Living In Unauthorized Colonies

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday handed the registry documents and conveyance deeds to 34 persons living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi. According to him, the Centre is trying to complete the exercise soon irrespective of the election result.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said, "The conferring of ownership rights to the residents of the people living in unauthorised colonies has nothing to do with the elections. The process was not stopped due to the elections. We have proved that it can be done and it is being done and we are determined to complete this exercise within a reasonable time frame."

Over 2 lakh registered people

According to Puri, over two lakh 15 thousand people have registered in the portal to get their ownership rights as of February 14. Further, the second stage will be when occupants will be asked to produce documents that are listed and are then vetted, said, Puri.

Earlier on January 4, the Union Minister had handed over the registry deeds and conveyance deeds to 20 persons living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. During the press conference, he said, "Registration applications of 55-60 thousand people have reached the department due to which there are some issues of overloading on the servers. New servers will be put in place so that difficulties do not arise." He further termed the event as 'ceremonial'.

Kejriwal accuses BJP

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused BJP of "forgetting" unauthorised colonies just before the February 8 Delhi assembly elections. He had said that the saffron party is "fooling" people as the Congress did when it was in power.

The Lok Sabha in November last year had passed the NCT of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, to grant ownership rights to residents living in the city's 1,731 unauthorised colonies. According to the BJP, the move will benefit 40 lakh residents. Kejriwal alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his political rallies had not mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies.

Delhi election result

The election commission declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital. Despite this, AAP secured a whopping 62 seats out of the 70-seat assembly in the Delhi elections. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

(With ANI Inputs)