Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Oppn For Hypocrisy On Fuel Tax; 'Know Why Air Ticket Costs High?'

Calling out the Opposition-ruled states for their hypocrisy, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday highlighted how they were the ones actually 'fleecing the people to fill their coffers.' To prove his point, Puri revealed the reason behind air ticket prices not coming down. The Petroleum Minister, who was serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation till July 2021, broke down the cost of airline operations.

"But West Bengal, Maharashtra & Delhi impose massive 25%+ VAT on ATF while BJP states UP & Nagaland; & UT of J&K charge just 1%," he said, outlining how the Opposition was creating impediments in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘हवाई चप्पल से हवाई जहाज़ तक’ (From slippers to aeroplane).

Ever wondered why air ticket prices haven’t come down?



Aviation Turbine Fuel constitutes about 40% of the cost of airline operations.



But West Bengal, Maharashtra & Delhi impose massive 25%+ VAT on ATF while BJP states UP & Nagaland; & UT of J&K charge just 1% — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

Addressing the Chief Ministers of various states on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw light on the Russia-Ukraine war-affected supply chain and urged the states to work in tandem, in the spirit of 'cooperative federalism.' PM Modi raised the issue of unequal pricing of fuel between BJP and non-BJP states and urged them to reduce VAT in the 'national interest' to benefit the common man.

'PM Modi passing the buck', claims Opposition

The calling out, and naming and shaming over fuel did not go down well with the Opposition parties as they came forward to defend themselves. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre takes 68% of all fuel taxes, and accused PM Modi of abdicating responsibility. The Wayanad MP called Modi's Federalism 'not cooperative, but coercive.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, brushed off all responsibility for the surge in prices of petrol and diesel, and instead, blamed PM Modi for a 'step-motherly treatment' to the state. The Shiv Sena leader also claimed the Union government owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also slammed PM Modi for making such a claim. She stated that her government has spent Rs 1,500 crore in the last three years to subsidize petrol and diesel prices in the state.

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, fuming over PM Modi's claim over tax cuts on petroleum products, stated that the state has not hiked fuel prices since 2014 when TRS assumed power and the Centre has 'no right to ask' the state to reduce the taxes. Similar was the reaction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government was effecting a Rs 3 a litre cut on petrol earlier.

Chief Minister of other states- Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala are yet to respond.