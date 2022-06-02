Hardik Patel Asserts He Will Serve As Small Soldier Under PM Modi Ahead Of BJP Joining

Former Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 2, shared his thoughts on starting a 'new chapter' from today. Hailing the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi toward the country's development, Hardik Patel stated that he is a 'small soldier' set to serve the nation under PM Modi's leadership.

"With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi", Hardik Patel said in a Tweet.

राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 2, 2022

With Gujarat scheduled to go to Assembly elections later this year, the Patidar leader, along with his supporters, is set to join the saffron party on June 2. He will be inducted into the party by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party chief C.R. Patil.

Hardik Patel quits Congress

On May 18, Hardik Patel posted a tweet with a resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that read, "Today I courageously resign from the position in the Congress Party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future".

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Further accusing the party of being “a roadblock” on key issues, he added, “Over the last 3 years, I have found that the Congress party and its leadership, both at central and state level, have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India ahead.”

Following his announcement to quit the grand old party, Patel addressed a press briefing and said he regretted joining the Congress and it was a 'wrong decision' in his political career.

"Feeling sorry for being part of the Congress party, Hardik Patel said, "You are only working for money, not societal good. I feel bad today. Many of my leaders had said I made a wrong decision while joining. But I had joined with some hopes and dreams. But today I apologise. This was a wrong decision", he had said.

(Image: HardikPatel/Facebbok/ANI)