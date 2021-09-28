Hardik Patel Backs Kanhaiya Kumar, Mevani's Induction, Claims Youth Want To Work For Cong

Gujarat Congress working President Hardik Patel on Tuesday welcomed the induction of former JNU Student President Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani into the party and said that youngsters were willing to work in the Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity.

"We, youngsters, want to work in Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity. We have raised voice for people of the country in past, want to strengthen them and be their voice," Patel told ANI.

Kanhaiya Kumar, former Communist Party leader, and Independent MLA Jignesh Mewani joined Congress in the presence of party leaders Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the CPI national executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

Kanhaiya Kumar calls Congress a sinking ship?

The induction of the two leaders comes as a key development for the states of Bihar and Gujarat, with the latter going to polls in 2022. During the press briefing, however, Kanhaiya Kumar ended up referring to the Congress as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink."

The former JNUSU leader has contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. Since then he has maintained a low profile. On the other hand, Mevani had won from the reserved Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress had not fielded its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.

As per ANI sources, some more young leaders will be joining the Congress in the coming days. They said that Kumar and Mevani could be part of a campaign to connect with the youth against the BJP-led Central government.

Notably, Congress recently lost two of its leaders - Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the primary membership of the party this year. While Prasad joined the BJP and is now a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Dev became a part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

