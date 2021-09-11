Hardik Patel Breaks Silence On Vijay Rupani's Resignation As Gujarat CM; Makes Big Claims

Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Saturday dubbed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's resignation as an attempt to mislead the people of the state. He said the “real change” in the state’s leadership will take place in 2022, after the Assembly elections next year. His statement comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stepped down from his post on September 11, ahead of the state assembly elections, paving way for a 'young fresh' face from the BJP to govern the state.

“The CM’s resignation is meant to mislead the people of Gujarat. With this, it has become clear that the BJP has failed miserably in its governance of the state. Gujarat’s image has suffered due to the horrifying pictures emerging from crematoriums and the piling up of the bodies of people who died due to oxygen shortage amid the pandemic,” said Hardik Patel in a statement released on Twitter.

Patel, who is a Patidar leader himself, recalled the 2015 Gujarat Andolan that led to former chief minister Anandiben Patel's resignation.

“After 2014, our agitation had resulted in the removal of the chief minister. Once again, the people’s anger has led to a change in the CM. The real change, however, will come after the elections in Gujarat next year when the people will overthrow this government,” Patel said.

The Congress leader further stated that the people in Gujarat have been troubled by rising inflation, the impact on the business community, increasing unemployment among youth, and the shutting down of industries. "How long could have the state government, remote-controlled from Delhi, hide its failures?” he asked.

Who will be the next Gujarat CM?

As per sources, Deputy CM Nitin Patel could be the one to take over the role of the Chief Minister of the state while Pradipsinh Jadeja could be made his deputy. Sources had earlier informed that the next CM is likely to be appointed from the Patidar community and the name may be declared by September 12.

It is believed that while Vijay Rupani's administration was satisfactory to the people of Gujarat, he was not a suitable strongman to lead BJP to victory in the elections. Perhaps he was unable to fill in the shoes of his predecessor Prime Minister Modi.

The Gujarat BJP held a closed-door Legislative meeting on Saturday evening to finalize the next CM face of Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived in his home state amid talks over the change of guards.

For the BJP, retaining Gujarat is essential, as a defeat in PM Modi’s home state could resonate beyond the boundaries of the saffron fortress and affect its chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.