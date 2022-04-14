Hardik Patel Clarifies 'hungry For Work, Not For Post' On Revealing Grouse With Congress

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel on Thursday issued a clarification on his 'sidelined' remarks, asserting that truth needed to be spoken since he wanted good for the grand-old party. Taking to Twitter, Patel stated that he was hungry for work, and not for a post and added that to date, he had given his best to the Congress.

"Truth should be spoken because I want the good of the party. The people of the state keep hope from us and if we cannot live up to that expectation, then what is the meaning of this leadership! To date, I have done the work of giving the best to the party and will continue to do so. I am hungry for work, not for the post," tweeted Hardik Patel.

सच बोलना चाहिए क्योंकि मैं पार्टी का भला चाहता हूँ। प्रदेश की जनता हमसे उम्मीद रखती है और हम उस उम्मीद पर खरे न उतर सके तो फिर इस नेतागीरी का मतलब क्या हैं ! मैंने आज तक पार्टी को श्रेष्ठ देने का काम किया है और आगे भी करने वाला हूँ। पद के मोहताज नही काम के भूखे हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) April 14, 2022

Hardik miffed over Naresh Patel's induction?

His clarification comes after the Patidar activist expressed displeasure over being 'sidelined' in the party. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he opined that Congress had not utilized his skills despite the fact that the party benefited from the Patidar quota stir in the 2015 local body polls as well as the 2017 election.

He said, 'Many in Congress also feel that Hardik was not properly utilised by the party after 2017. It may be because some people in the party would think that I would come in their way after 5 or 10 years if I am given significance today".

It is also important to mention that Congress's plan to rope in another prominent Patidar face Naresh Patel has not sat well with Hardik, who believes that his clout as Patidar leader will diminish. "You used Hardik in 2017, you want to use Naresh bhai in 2022 and in 2027 you would use another Patidar leader. Why don't you support and strengthen Hardik?" he said.

"They should take Naresh bhai, but will they treat him like the way the way they did to me?" he asked.

Notably, Hardik Patel's displeasure with the party command comes in the run-up to the upcoming Gujarat Elections. Against the backdrop of repeated national and state-level losses, including the recent dismal defeat in Punjab, the Congress is hoping to change its fate in the coastal state.

Republic had earlier reported that poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishor is in talks with Congress. He is expected to get a 'major role' in the Gujarat Elections. In the past, Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election, which bolstered the party to power.

(With agency inputs)