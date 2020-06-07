'People Should Beat Them With Slippers': Hardik Patel On Reports Of Cong MLAs Joining BJP

Following the resignations of three of its MLAs in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the Congress on Saturday, June 7, shifted its remaining 65 MLAs to three different resorts in the state in an attempt to thwart any more resignations. Commenting on media reports about some of these MLAs joining BJP, Congress leader Hardik Patel remarked that "people should beat them with slippers".

'The Election Commission is also silent'

"In last one month, BJP was indulged in horse-trading. They spent Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore. Had they spent this money to buy ventilators we could have saved some lives. I believe that those people (MLAs) who cheated common people due to their greed of money went there (in BJP). People should beat them up with slippers," Patel told news agency ANI on Saturday.

"Why are they resigning ahead of elections? The Election Commission is also silent despite knowing everything. BJP is trying to secure a majority in Rajya Sabha. We will win two Rajya Sabha seats for sure," said Hardik Patel.

READ | Hardik Patel fearmongers; cites United Nations to claim Covid will set India back 10 years

Cong in Guj moves MLAs to resorts

With the resignations of Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary on June 3 and that of Brijesh Merja on June 5, the Congress' strength in the 182-member House has been reduced to 65.

The effective strength of the House, however, stands at 172 as of now as ten seats are currently vacant - two due to court cases and the rest because of resignations. While several MLAs from north Gujarat were shifted to a resort near Ambaji in Banaskantha district, those from South and Central Gujarat were moved to private bungalows in Anand, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, adding that legislators from Saurashtra region were shifted to a resort in Rajkot.

READ | Priyanka Vadra leaps to defend arrested Hardik Patel, says he's being harassed

Manish Doshi said senior leaders of the Congress will interact with MLAs and discuss the current situation and upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said MLAs might continue to stay in these resorts until the day of the election for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, i.e on June 19.

The polls were deferred due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown. With the reduced strength at 65, the Congress may find it difficult to win two Rajya Sabha seats for which it has fielded senior leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil.

The BJP, which has 103 MLAs in the Assembly, has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara, and Narhari Amin for the June 19 polls. While the Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party has one legislator and there is one Independent legislator, Jignesh Mevani.

READ | Congress' Hardik Patel stoops to awful new low, accuses NRIs of 'not liking India'

READ | Hardik Patel breaks silence amid Markaz Coronavirus scare; calls India's healthcare 'weak'

(With agency inputs)