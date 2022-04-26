In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Priyanka Sharma on Tuesday, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel explained in detail his grievances with his party. Maintaining that one can have disagreements over some things in such a big party, he stressed the need for the Congress high command to get the correct feedback with less than 6 months left for the Gujarat Assembly polls. He highlighted that this is a very important election with the people having a lot of hope in Congress. While conceding that many parties have approached me to jump ship, he stated that he will remain with Congress for now.

Hardik Patel remarked, "Everyone has sent me an invite-AAP, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP. Everyone will extend an invitation, but it depends on me where I want to stay and from which platform I want to serve the people and live up to their expectations. I say things openly as I have come up from the people. My family does not have a family background. My father has not been a 7-time MLA and two-time Minister."

Weighing in on his disagreement with Congress, he said, "It is not that I am upset with the state leadership from an ideological and organizational prism. But when I go among the people, continuously tour people, you meet good people who have worked in the party for many years but who don't get their due. They don't get the right opportunity. Owing to this, his morale is down. So, I tell the party that you should give a role to such people. Second, if you call an important people, call us. I am the working president. If the working president has no value, what is the meaning of this post?"

On this occasion, he claimed that certain senior leaders in Congress were insecure about him as he is a young leader. Patel opined, "I am 28 years old. All others are very old, they have been in politics for 30-35 years. So sometimes they feel insecure and that's why, people like me have to face difficulties. The worry is not that I am going somewhere. I will remain here. I have said before that I am not upset with Priyanka Ji and Rahul Ji. I joined the party as I trust them."

'Give me work'

During the interview, Hardik Patel also lambasted Congress for its slow decision-making in contrast to BJP. He noted, "We should praise the enemy (BJP) as it is very powerful in decision-making. Here, we are weak in decision-making. When we go among the people, we say that Congress should take a quick decision. When it is late, people start losing hope in us. It is 27 years now that my party is in the opposition. Why are people not giving us the love we deserve even today? This is because there is infighting, we don't take decisions on time, and we don't give opportunities to good people".

"When I meet general secretary (organization) Venugopal Ji and talked to Priyanka (Gandhi) Ji 6-7 days ago, I told them that I am not like other politicians who put pressure on the party before the polls. I don't want a post. You can take away my working president post. But give me work. You say, Hardik you have to conduct a Padyatra in 3 districts, you have to conduct 20 rallies in 3 districts. I am ready to do that. I have no fascination for any post," he elaborated, in a further critique of the state of affairs in the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Coming down heavily on Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's arrest, he contended, "The arrest was on the basis of a tweet. In the last few days, a new kind of politics has started. The police from one state take action in another state. Like the Punjab Police took action against Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba in Delhi. The Assam Police took action against Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat. I feel that this should not happen in a democracy. We have freedom of speech". The sidelining of Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar quota stir, can prove to be costly for Congress in the Gujarat election due later this year/