Hardik Patel Dubs Congress 'anti-Hindu Party' Over Gujarat Neta's Ram Mandir Remark

In a stern response to Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki's remarks about Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Patidar leader from Gujarat, Hardik Patel launched a blistering attack on the grand old party, questioning its opposition towards the Hindu religion and Ram Mandir. This came after Gujarat Congress leader Solanki, while addressing party workers, stated that BJP leaders have collected money in the name of Lord Ram and now the Ram Sheelas (bricks) meant for the construction of the temple are lying uncared for. Bharatsinh Solanki further went on to say that dogs have urinated on the bricks brought for the temple's construction.

Slamming the Congress over Solanki's remarks, Hardik Patel called it an "anti-Hindu" party that is constantly attempting to defame the Hindu community, further noting that the grand old party is hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Taking note of the fact that Ram Mandir is being constructed after many years, Patel added that the party is hurting the sentiments of the people.

Furthermore, referring to the statements made by the Gujarat Congress leader, Patel condemned the remarks, calling them "anti-Hindu."

मैंने पहले भी कहा था की कांग्रेस पार्टी जनता की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुँचाने का काम करती है, हमेशा हिंदू धर्म की आस्था को नुक़सान पहुँचाने का प्रयास करती हैं। आज पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री और गुजरात कांग्रेस के नेता ने बयान दिया की राम मंदिर की ईंटों पर कुत्ते पेशाब करते हैं..! — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Patel, who exited Congress recently, took to Twitter and slammed Solanki, saying that he has tried to damage the faith of Hindus. "I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!" Patel further questioned why Congress leaders hate Lord Ram and Hindus so much.

Gujarat Congress leader's shocking remarks on Ram Mandir

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki while speaking at a public meeting stoked a controversy after he spoke on the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya and said that dogs would 'pee' on the bricks sent by the worshipers of the Ram Temple. In addition to this, he also lashed out at the BJP, claiming that the party has collected money in the name of Ram Temple.