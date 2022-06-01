Young Patidar leader Hardik Patel who is set to join BJP on June 2 is keen on contesting the Gujarat election due later this year, sources told Republic TV on Wednesday. As per sources, he was negotiating with both Congress as well as BJP to bag the candidature from Viramgam which is his birthplace and a Patidar hub. However, other leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party who switched allegiance to the BJP since the 2017 Assembly polls are also asking for a ticket from the aforesaid seat.

While Patel could not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment for rioting and arson at Visnagar town in 2015, he is eligible to fight the election now as the Supreme Court stayed his conviction. Interestingly, Congress won this seat in the previous two elections. Meanwhile, sources revealed that Patel is likely to fly to Delhi soon after his official induction into the saffron party and meet PM Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hardik Patel's fallout with Congress

Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Hardik Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit on July 11, 2020. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. He resigned from the primary membership of Congress on May 18 after launching a scathing attack on the party leadership. For instance, he accused Congress of constantly working against the interests of the nation and society despite several attempts to steer the party in the right direction.

In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he opined that the party has broken the trust of the youths of Gujarat as a result of which no youth wants to be associated with it anymore. He also alleged that Gujarat Congress leaders had diluted issues of public importance for "humungous personal financial gains". Moreover, he claimed to have faced ridicule and contempt for seeking to do something good for the state.