Hardik Patel, the face of the Patidar reservation agitation filed his nomination from the Viramgam constituency for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's prime agenda is to develop all the villages of the state and this is the reason why people have been supporting BJP for the last 27 years. Talking about his Viramgam seat, Patel assured victory as he stated that for the last 10 years there has been no development in the area. Taking a dig at the Congress, Hardik Patel said Congress has no vision as Rahul Gandhi is busy doing Bharat Jodo Yatra amid Gujarat polls.

Hardik Patel speaks to Republic on Gujarat Polls

Hardik Patel said, "We all knew last time it was a social issue and the opposition got the advantage of it big time. But the Congress did not fulfil the responsibility that they should have for Gujarat and Gujaratis. And this is why Congress won't be seen anywhere this time. Viramgam, the seat from where I am contesting today is located in Ahmedabad. It's said the history of Viramgam is 1200 years old which is more than Ahmedabad. And now that I have received this chance I assure that I am going to fulfil my responsibility with full commitment and will definitely register a victory in the election here by getting winning the love and strictness of the people here".

Speaking on the Viramgam seat, he added, "For the last 10 years, Congress MLA has won this seat, but still, there is no development, whereas the Narendra Modi-led BJP government aims at developing every village in the state. And with our ideology of development and saving the culture, we will get the love and support of the people here".

#BREAKING | Republic speaks exclusively to BJP leader Hardik Patel ahead of the Gujarat elections. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Geq4SwBwyI — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022

He further said, "Youth should enter into politics. I would like to say politics is not a personal but a fight of ideology. We want to protect the Sanatan culture and the other parties' claims (AAP and Congress) that they do not believe in Bhrama, Vishnu, and Mahesh, they talk against the Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 370. Our stand is clear that we want the development model and they want the destruction because they are aware nobody will vote for them. We are on the right track as people have been supporting Narendra Bhai for the last 27 years. He became Prime Minister twice and I wish he gets elected the time as well".

Lashing out at the grand old party Patel said, "Congress has no vision at all, we have upcoming elections in Gujarat and Rahul Gandhi is busy doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in South India. First, he should unite Congress then he should think about India. Sardar Patel has already done work for Bharat Jodo, and PM, Modi and the BJP are still doing that whereas Congress is working in the line of Bharat Todo".

Hardik Patel added, "After joining BJP, I never felt left out and have been working for the last 4 months. I got the instructions to work on the Assembly and I am doing that and I don't care about other things. I am here working for the welfare of people. The way BJP party workers and officers are working they want to win every seat in a bid to strengthen the development model".

Gujarat elections on December 1

The ECI announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections as the term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar informed that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.