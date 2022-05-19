Hardik Patel Questions Congress' Silence Over Gyanvapi; 'This Is How The Party Operates'

Hardik Patel, a day after quitting the Congress, launched a scathing attack on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's leadership. During a press conference on Thursday, Patel questioned the decades-old national party for their silence over several issues, including Ram Mandir, Article 370, and the Gyanvapi mosque row. He further claimed that the party will never come to power in Gujarat.

Attacking Congress, Hardik Patel said, "There are huge issues of Ram Mandir, Article 370, Gyanvapi mosque row - Why is Congress silent? If this is how the party operates, they will never come to power in Gujarat."

Patel also claimed that the top leaders of the party were not serious and were more interested in chicken sandwiches and diet cokes for them. "Whenever I have met the senior leadership of the Congress, rather than hearing about issues faced by the people of Gujarat, the leaders were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile. Workers like me travel 500-600 km in a day to meet people whereas the senior leaders of the state unit were busy ensuring that chicken sandwich and diet coke for leaders who have arrived from Delhi is delivered on time," he said, adding that only seven to eight people have been running the party for 33 years.

Hardik Patel quits Congress

After working with the party for over three years, Hardik Patel resigned from his post of Gujarat Congress working president. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been cornered in the party. Taking to Twitter, Patel posted his resignation letter and exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

Gyanvapi survey case

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Friday at 3 PM and further asked the trial court in Varanasi to not proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case until Friday. The case is focused on a petition seeking permission for Hindus to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex on the premise that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and the Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of the Mughal king Aurangzeb.

After claims were made that a Shivling was found inside the premises, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people. The Supreme Court also asked the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure that the area is protected without restricting the Muslim community's right to worship.