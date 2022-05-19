Hardik Patel Quit To Evade 'sedition' Case; BJP Will Now Call Him Deshbhakt: Congress

Gujarat Congress leaders have come down heavily on Hardik Patel after his decision to quit the Grand Old Party just months ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Congress' Gujarat unit president Jagdish Thakor claimed that Patel had taken the decision to evade action in a 'sedition' case by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further claimed now that the leader had jumped ship to praise the BJP, he would be given the certificate of 'Deshbhakt'.

"He (Hardik Patel) knew that he was going to jail. He had a deal with BJP so that sedition case against him could be scrapped. Now he will talk in favor of BJP for 2-3 days and he will be given the certificate of 'Desh Bhakt' by BJP," said Jagdish Thakor.

Senior Gujarat Congress Member of Parliament Shaktisinh Gohil also lashed out at Hardik Patel asking what happened to the 'cause' which he stood for. "Were cases against Patidars taken back, did PM apologize? Gujarat government went to court and stated that they don't want to pursue a case against only Hardik Patel and then he leaves the Congress. He is singing the tune of the BJP," Gohil claimed.

Hardik Patel Slams Congress' 'use & Throw' Policy

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hardik Patel launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress accusing it of 'using and throwing' youth leaders for political benefits. Revealing that he was in 'direct communication' with Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, Patel alleged that the communication was limited to 'all talk and no action'. The youth leader had also claimed that in Congress, only 1-2 people were allowed to 'rule', while the others were only asked to 'follow'.

"Nothing was happening on ground. Rahul Ji knew the entire matter, yet nothing was done by him to protect the minorities. No youth leader is protected, it is only 'use and throw' policy, and the same thing happened in 2017. They used us, and in the last 3 years they did not sit with us even once and discuss what is wrong in the state even," said Patel.

He added, "We were not asking for a post, I was given a post, but not allowed to work. I wanted work, not just to be made the head of a post. The truth is diamonds are leaving, and only trash will remain. He (Rahul) says anyone who wants to leave can leave, they only insult those who leave them. Politics is for the people, people don't owe anything to a party. Gujarat Congress does not deserve to form a government."