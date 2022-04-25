Hardik Patel Refutes Rumours Of Joining BJP; 'Praised Biden, Doesn't Mean I'm Joining Him'

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday refuted speculations of him joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Party (BJP), asserting that he has no such plans. While speaking to the media, Patel, the Congress Committee Working President in the state, noted that if the rival parties do something commendable, we need to see that too. He went on to add that there are many youngsters who wish to work for the party, adding that his only demand is that such young people should be provided with decent space in the grand old party.

Hardik Patel said, "People will talk. I praised Joe Biden when he won US polls as he chose a Vice-President of Indian origin. Does that mean I’m joining his party? If rival does something praiseworthy, we need to see that too."

"There are a lot of youngsters who want to work for the party and help it flourish. My only demand is that such youngsters be given a decent space in the party. And I voice that opinion openly," he added.

#WATCH | Gujarat Congress Working Pres Hardik Patel speaks on speculations about him joining BJP



Hardik Patel openly praises BJP

It was speculated earlier that Patel will join the saffron party as the Patidar leader evaded mentions of Congress from his WhatsApp bio. He had also changed his display picture to the one in which he was seen wearing a saffron shawl. Earlier, Patel made headlines for expressing displeasure over Gujarat's Congress' 'style of functioning'. He also claimed that he was being sidelined in the state and the leadership was not willing to utilise his skills.

He also openly praised the ruling-BJP by lauding the party's "good, strong base" and decision-making capacity. "We will have to acknowledge that recent political decisions taken by the BJP show that it has a better political decision-making capacity. I believe that without praising it, we can at least acknowledge the truth. If Congress wants to become strong, it will have to improve its decision-making capacity," Patel had then said.

After three years of joining the Congress, Patel recently had said that he was 'keeping his options open'. However, later taking to Twitter, he had clarified that he was not joining any other party. He said, "I am not upset with Rahul Gandhi. The local leadership and (Gujarat) in-charge are ignoring thousands of party loyalists like me, which could damage the future of the Congress and Gujarat."