Hardik Patel Remanded To Judicial Custody For 6 Days For Failing To Show Up At Trial

After the Congress leader, Hardik Patel was arrested for failing to show up at his trial, he was produced at Magistrate Ganatra's residence on Saturday night who remanded him into judicial custody till January 24. This came after the Ahmedabad police nabbed the Congress leader following the government's plea against his exemption notice. Patel was granted bail in July 2016; however, the court had framed charges against him again in November 2018.

Patel's arrest was confirmed by DCP Rajdeep Singh Zala (cybercrime cell). "We have arrested Hardik Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow," Zala said. Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally by the Patidar community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

Sedition case against Patel

In 2015, Hardik and his aides, who were part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), were allegedly involved in inciting the Patel community youths to resort to violence as part of their conspiracy to put undue pressure on the government to accept their demand of reservation to their community under the OBC category.

Inflammatory messages and rumours on part of the accused resulted in large-scale riots across Gujarat, which forced the police to impose curfew in several parts, as people resorted to stone-pelting, arson and damaging public property for almost four days, the charge sheet alleged.

Fourteen people were killed in the rioting and arson in the violence. In the charge sheet, police had also attached call detail records, call interception transcripts, CDs containing video and audio clips, forensic reports of mobile phones of Patel leaders, Hardik's speech at GMDC ground on August 25 in 2015, etc. and statement of 502 witnesses.

