Hardik Patel Removes 'Congress' From His Twitter Bio Amid Rift Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Hardik Patel removed ‘working president of Gujarat Congress’ from his Twitter bio on Monday. The introductory space of Patel's profile on the microblogging site now only reads ‘Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist’ as speculations over his resignation from Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Gujarat polls are rife.

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel removes the party's name from his Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/dki4SySvGz — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Congress invites Hardik Patel to talk

The development comes days after the Gujarat Congress invited Hardik Patel for talks to resolve differences after his statements in public expressing his grievances against the party's state leadership and also praising the ruling BJP.

"Hardik (Patel) tweeted yesterday. As soon as I learnt about his tweet, I called him immediately and said, 'we came to know about your grievances from the media. Let us sit down and talk about whatever complaints you have'," GPCC chief Jagdish Thakor told reporters, adding that he has reached out to Patel over the phone every time he came across his statement against the party, asking him to meet and discuss the matter.

Thakor said Patel has assured to meet him as soon as he is free from his prior engagements. "Dialogue is the best way to resolve differences, this is what we and the high command believe in," Thakor further said.

In the tweet in question, Patel had said, "I am in Congress currently. I hope the central leaders find a way so that I continue to remain in the Congress. There are others who want Hardik to leave the Congress. They want to break my morale."

Earlier as well, in his statements to the media, Patel has said that the Congress needs to improve its decision-making capacity, and had even cited the example of the BJP. However, he has clarified that he is not quitting the party, and that has no grievances regarding the High Command. Patel, who shot to limelight as the leader of the 2015 Patidar agitation, joined the Congress earlier in March.

(With agency inputs)