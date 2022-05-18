In a massive blow for Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year, its state working president Hardik Patel resigned from the party on Wednesday. Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit on July 11, 2020. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, he exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

Accusing Congress of constantly working against the interests of the nation and society despite several attempts to steer the party in the right direction, he stressed that the country required an alternative that thinks about the future. Moreover, he opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party has broken the trust of youths of Gujarat as a result of which no youth wants to be associated with it anymore. He also alleged that Gujarat Congress leaders had diluted issues of public importance for "humungous personal financial gains". In the letter, he claimed to have faced ridicule and contempt for seeking to do something good for the state.

Writing to Sonia Gandhi, he noted, "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST- India wanted solutions for this subject for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat or the Patel community, Congress' only stand was to oppose whatever the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji did! Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people."

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Some people behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis," he added, taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi.

Here is Hardik Patel's resignation letter:

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Fractured relationship with Congress

Speculation about Patel's impending exit from the Sonia Gandhi-led party gained traction after he removed 'working president of Gujarat Congress’ from his Twitter bio on May 2. His profile on the microblogging platform now only reads, 'Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist’. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi not only sent a message to Patel urging him to stay in Congress but also asked other leaders to sort out their differences with him. Rumours about the Congress leader joining BJP came in the wake of his lauding the Centre for revoking Article 370 and initiating the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Even as Congress renewed attempts to placate him, he didn't arrive in Udaipur to attend the Chintan Shivir on May 13. As per sources, Patel was invited to Congress' three-day brainstorming event for discussing the strategy for the Gujarat Assembly polls but he reportedly didn't respond to the calls of party leaders. As he is eligible to contest the Gujarat polls after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 rioting case, both BJP and AAP are believed to have shown interest in inducting him in their ranks.