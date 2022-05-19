Hardik Patel Says Joining Congress 'was A Wrong Decision' After Quitting Party

Following his decision to quit the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel regretted joining the grand old party and said it was a 'wrong decision' in his political career. In a press briefing held post his resignation to Congress, he dismissed the chances of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Feeling sorry for being part of the Congress party, Hardik Patel said, "You are only working for money, not societal good. I feel bad today. Many of my leaders had said I made a wrong decision while joining. But I had joined with some hopes and dreams. But today I apologise. This was a wrong decision." Further responding to the possibility of joining the BJP, the Patidar leader stated, "I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go".

He went on to mention that if he wanted to go into politics for the cases against the Patidar community to be taken back, then he would have joined the BJP earlier itself.

Hardik Patel added he will decide to join that party that works for the welfare of Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Pointing at the internal politics in the party, the Patidar leader stated, "In Gujarat, whether it's the Patidar community or any other community, they have had to suffer in Congress. Speak the truth in Congress and big leaders will defame you and that is their strategy".

Hardik Patel quits Congress

Hardik Patel posted a tweet with a resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that read, "Today I courageously resign from the position in the Congress Party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future".

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Further accusing the party of being “a roadblock” on key issues, he added, “Over the last 3 years, I have found that the Congress party and its leadership, both at central and state level, have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India ahead.”

(Image: ANI)