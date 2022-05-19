After quitting the Congress, Hardik Patel launched a no-holds-barred attack on the grand old party accusing it of 'using and throwing' youth leaders for political benefits. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hardik Patel disclosed that he had joined the Congress in 2019 thinking that he would be able to do more for the people of Gujarat, yet the party and its leadership had failed to utilise his skills in the last 3.5 years.

Blaming 'jaativaad' for it, the youth leader revealed that in Congress, only 1-2 people were allowed to rule, while the others were only asked to follow. "You can see it's been 30 years, Congress has not formed a government. There are youth leaders like us who rose up to fight for the people, and the party reaped benefits from us. But what have you done for the people? If there are big issues, why didn't you ever revolt, or go to jail like us?" he asked.

Rahul Ji knew everything, did nothing on ground: Patel

Revealing that he was in 'direct communication' with Congress leaders Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, Patel alleged that the communication was limited to 'all talk and no action'. "Nothing was happening on ground. Rahul Ji knew the entire matter, yet nothing was done by him to protect the minorities. No youth leader is protected, it is only 'use and throw' policy, and the same thing happened in 2017. They used us, and in the last 3 years they did not sit with us even once and discuss what is wrong in the state even," said Patel.

He added, "We were not asking for a post, I was given a post, but not allowed to work. I wanted work, not just to be made the head of a post. The truth is diamonds are leaving, and only trash will remain. He (Rahul) says anyone who wants to leave can leave, they only insult those who leave them. Politics is for the people, people don't owe anything to a party. Gujarat Congress does not deserve to form a government."

He also cited how the party had meted out similar treatment to senior leader Sunil Jakhar. "We have to understand, that Sunil Jakhar Ji's father Balaram Ji was a very tall figure in Congress. Today Jahkhar Ji has left the party, how can Congress say he 'betrayed' them? He gave 4 decades of his life to them. You have betrayed them," Patel added.

Hardik Patel on PM Modi, possibility of joining BJP

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in reservations, Patel said that it was necessary to appreciate those who were doing the correct thing, be it the ruling party, or the Opposition.

"We started the (Patidar) movement for reservations, it moved to Maharashtra, Haryana, and other states. On the same issue, our Prime Minister supported this through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The people have now benefitted from it, so of course, we should support the decision," he said, revealing that he had formed a team to hold discussions with Congress on the same in 2017, yet they never cleared their stand.

On the possibility of joining the BJP, Patel remained tight-lipped but assured that a decision would be taken based on his drive to work for the people. "In the future, I will take a decision that will help the people. I will inform you all soon. My desire is to work for the people," said Patel.