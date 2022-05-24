Hardik Patel Tears Into Congress On Solanki's Ayodhya Remark; 'Why Do You Hate Lord Ram?'

Hardik Patel tore into the Congress party on Tuesday, May 24, for "regularly hurting Hindu sentiments" and questioned what enmity the party had with Lord Shri Ram. His remark came after former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki passed an appalling remark on the Ayodhya Temple and said that "dogs urinate on the Ram Temple's bricks".

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Patel said, "I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!"

"I want to ask Congress and its leaders that what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram," he added.

मैंने पहले भी कहा था की कांग्रेस पार्टी जनता की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुँचाने का काम करती है, हमेशा हिंदू धर्म की आस्था को नुक़सान पहुँचाने का प्रयास करती हैं। आज पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री और गुजरात कांग्रेस के नेता ने बयान दिया की राम मंदिर की ईंटों पर कुत्ते पेशाब करते हैं..! — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

मैं कांग्रेस और उसके नेताओं से पूछना चाहता हूँ की आपको भगवान श्री राम से क्या दुश्मनी हैं ? हिंदुओ से क्यों इतनी नफरत ? सदियों बाद अयोध्या में भगवान श्री राम का मंदिर भी बन रहा है फिर भी कांग्रेस के नेता भगवान श्री राम के ख़िलाफ़ अनाप-शनाप बयान देते रहते हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

Gujarat Congress leader's shocker

While speaking at a public meeting, Bharatsinh Solanki stooped to a shocking low and said that dogs would 'pee' on the bricks sent by the worshipers of the Ram Temple. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Solanki claimed that the saffron party had 'deceived' people in the name of the Ram Mandir.

"There is a party raising money in the name of Ram Mandir. Money was collected from house to house in the name of Ram temple. My naive sisters would put tilak on the bricks, worship them take the stones to the village pada, to be sent to Ayodhya. They thought that now our Ram temple will be built. But what happened to those bricks? The dogs would urinate on them. Can those who deceive Lord Ram stay without deceiving us?" he asked.

Solanki's remarks have come under heavy criticism from the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla said that Congress followed 'Rome Sanskriti' and would naturally hate 'Ram Sanskriti'. "Hence they denied the existence of Shri Ram.. opposed Mandir for 70 years... they tried to stall the case through Sibal...", Ponnawalla tweeted.