Hardik Patel Writes To Bhupendra Patel; Tells Him 'you'll Be BJP's Last CM In Gujarat'

Sounding the poll bugle, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said that Bhupendra Patel would be BJP's last chief minister in Gujarat as the people have decided to throw the saffron party out of power for at least the next 25 years.

Bhupendra Patel (59) was unanimously elected as BJP legislative party leader on Sunday, a day after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post. Patel will be sworn in as the chief minister on Monday.

In an open letter addressed to the CM-designate, Hardik Patel asked what Bhupendra Patel can achieve in one year (ahead of polls) that the BJP could not in the last 25 years.

"BJP has given you this responsibility a few months before the elections to hide its failure, but what can you do in one year that your party could not do in 25 years for education, health, women, youth and farmers, and the most vulnerable sections of Gujarat?" asked Hardik.

"The BJP has appointed in you its last chief minister, because the people of Gujarat have made up their mind to throw the anti-poor, anti-youth BJP out of power, at least for the next 25 years. Now the time has come to change the entire government and not just the chief minister," he added.

Hardik Patel rose to prominence in 2015 after spearheading the Patidar quota agitation. The protest demanding reservation to youths from his community in government jobs and educational institutions had rocked the state and led to the subsequent resignation of then chief minister Anandiben Patel. She was replaced by Vijay Rupani over a year ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

In the same way, Rupani tendered his resignation from the top post on Saturday, a year ahead of the 2022 state elections.

'Gujarat CM’s resignation meant to mislead people'

Reacting to the CM's resignation, Hardik Patel termed it as an attempt to mislead the people of the state. He said the “real change” in the state’s leadership will take place in 2022, after the Assembly elections next year.

“The CM’s resignation is meant to mislead the people of Gujarat. With this, it has become clear that the BJP has failed miserably in its governance of the state. Gujarat’s image has suffered due to the horrifying pictures emerging from crematoriums and the piling up of the bodies of people who died due to oxygen shortage amid the pandemic,” said Hardik Patel in a statement released on Twitter.

Bhupendra Patel, who also belongs to the Patidar community was named Rupani's successor today.

(With inputs from agency)