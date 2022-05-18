Hardik Patel's Exit Indicates Congress Failure In Upcoming Gujarat Polls: BJP's Yamal Vyas

Congress Gujarat working president Hardik Patel resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday causing a severe blow to the Gandhis ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, the youth leader exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

His resignation did not come as a surprise to many, given his frequent social media posts, expressing discontentment with Congress. He had been complaining over the past few weeks about the Gujarat Congress leadership sidelining him and compared it to the feeling of a "groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy)".

Notably, Patel is eligible to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls later this year as the Supreme Court has stayed his conviction in a 2015 rioting case.

'Congress in complete decay': BJP

Reacting to his exit from the grand old party, BJP Gujarat Chief Spokesperson Yamal Vyas said this was a sign that Congress has lost Gujarat completely.

"Hardik Patel has been expressing dissatisfaction with Congress on social media over the past few days. It is a clear indication of what Congress has gone to indulge in Gujarat. It has lost the state completely. The party has alienated itself and many leaders who want to serve the people are left disappointed. This is the reason so many leaders are leaving Congress," Yamal Vyas told Republic TV.

Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Hardik Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the party's working president of the Gujarat unit in July 2020. Despite Congress benefiting from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, Patel had publicly claimed that he was being sidelined in the party.

In his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Patel fired shocking allegations against the leadership. He wrote, "The Congress leadership strongly dislikes Gujarat and has no interest in the state. The party has been rejected in virtually every state because they have no roadmap to present to the people. Congress is in self-combustion mode."

Speculations are rife that Patel might join Aam Aadmi Party.