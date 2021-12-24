Haridwar: FIR Filed Against Right-wing Leaders For Calling For Muslim Genocide At Event

Shocked at the open call for Muslim genocide by right-wing Hindu leaders at the 3-day 'Dharam Sansad'in Haridwar, AIMIM on Thursday, filed a complaint in Roorkee against it. Taking to Twitter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded exemplary action to the hate speech spewed in the event. An FIR has been filed by Uttarakhand police against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) IPC.

Uttarakhand police file FIR against Wasim Rizvi

UPDATE: Police complaint has been filed in Haridwar by AIMIM Uttarakhand team. #HaridwarHateAssembly



Need exemplary action NOW!



Society must disown calls for genocide!



— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 23, 2021

Owaisi said, "The calls for genocide & ethnic cleansing against Muslims are a culmination of 60 yrs of dehumanising speech by Sangh Parivar against Muslims & Christians. Most speakers at the event are repeat offenders & enjoy close relationships with powers that be. BJP govts at Centre & state are complicit in this call for genocide. This is why there have been no arrests, no condemnation from govt & not even a whisper from moderate Hindus".

What happened at 'Dharam Sansad?'

As per reports, the second 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by controversial monk Yati Narasinghanand saw the congregation of many hardline monks, calling for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other call to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos, now viral on Twitter, from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. Emulating the Mahatma's assassin, he said that he would 'not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest', had he been an MP. Narasinghanand, who has habitually spewed communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'.