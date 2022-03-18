As Congress faced a surprise loss in the Uttarakhand election, Harish Rawat conceded that he was unable to control the infighting in his own party. In the lead-up to the polls, the former Uttarakhand CM had publicly revealed that he was not receiving enough cooperation from the party organisation.

He was also miffed over Congress not projecting him as the CM face and his seat being changed from Ramnagar to Lalkuwa. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rawat opined that he had no right to comment on BJP's pick for the Uttarakhand CM's post.

Blaming polarisation as one of the key reasons for the election result, he highlighted that BJP had raked up a Congress leader's promise to build a 'Muslim University' in the state. Earlier, Harish Rawat sarcastically asked Congress to expel him after his former close aide Ranjeet Rawat accused him of selling poll tickets in lieu of money.

Meanwhile, BJP has appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi as observers for the election of the leader of the Legislative Party in Uttarakhand. While Dhami would have been an automatic choice for the CM's post, he suffered a setback after losing from Khatima.

BJP pulls off a surprise win in Uttarakhand

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats.

On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.