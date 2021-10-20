Senior Congress leader and the party's Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat slammed former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after he announced his decision to float his own party. Speaking to Republic, Rawat raised the issue of farmers and attacked the BJP over the ongoing protests against the three farm laws. Talking about Singh's statement of allying with the BJP, Harish Rawat said that nobody is stopping Amarinder Singh from standing with the farmers.

"Nobody is stopping Amarinder Singh from standing with the farmers. Will Punjab ever forgive the BJP or the Akali Dal?" questioned Harish Rawat.

Further, he claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh has cleared people's doubt as they used to say that Singh is under pressure from the Centre. He also claimed that people used to say that Amarinder Singh will not work to ensure that Congress will retain power in Punjab.

"He is clearing people's doubts," said Rawat

Amarinder Singh announces he is floating his own party; open for alliance with BJP

In a major development in Punjab politics, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party in the state. Singh's announcement comes days after he quit as the Chief Minister of Punjab and from the Congress party. Singh's announcement to form his own party also gains relevance as Punjab is headed for assembly elections that will be held next year. The former Chief Minister also revealed that he is open to forging an alliance with the BJP, if the farmers' protests and issues are resolved. Singh also informed that he is open to allying with 'like-minded' political groups such as breakaway Akali factions like the Dhindsa and Brahmpura.

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021