Harish Rawat Calls Farm Laws Repeal 'victory Of Democracy And Farmers' Struggle'

Calling it a big victory of the farmers, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the repealing of the agriculture laws is a victory of democracy and the struggle of the farmers. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the senior Congress leader remarked that the government has bowed down in front of the people and the farmers because of their consistent struggle. Speaking on the challenges faced by the farmers in the past one and a half years, he said that bills have to be repealed from the Parliament and now the people and the farmers have no confidence in the central government. Answering a question on Centre's failure to convince the people, Rawat said, "This has happened because of the arrogance of the BJP government and now they need to pay compensation to the farmers followed by the withdrawal of cases against the farmers", he added.

Further attacking the Modi government at the Centre, Rawat claimed that the BJP has withdrawn the farm laws ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, however, the people will now play a masterstroke and the Congress will win in these states. "Now democracy will win", he remarked.

Farmers should be given the status of martyrs: Harish Rawat

Earlier on Friday, while remembering the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, the former CM urged the central government to acknowledge their contribution and sacrifice. "They should be given the status of martyrs", he demanded. Rawat also outlined the contribution of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he was the first one to raise the issue and further take out the tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana. "It is also the victory of a democratic opposition led by Rahul Gandhi", he proclaimed.

Further speaking on the Centre's failure in convincing the farmers, he said that it has happened because of the arrogance of the BJP government which led to its failure in front of the farmers.

Image: PTI