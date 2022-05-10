Harish Rawat Claims Congress Backs Kashmiri Pandits After Tharoor's Gloating Draws Flak

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat defended party MP Tharoor over his tweet on The Kashmir Files, wherein the latter cheered the ban on the film in Singapore and also termed it as a movie promoted by the ruling party. Rawat said that it was the Congress party, that raised the issue of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Parliament and also accused the BJP over the continuous killings taking place in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Shashi Tharoor engaged in a twitter debate with Anupam Kher and the movie's Director Vivek Agnihotri on May 10 after tweeting, 'Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore' with an attached news report.

Congress' Harish Rawat, showing support for the Kashmiri Pandits, said, "Congress was never against Kashmiri pandits. It was the Congress party that raised their concerns in the Parliament. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are many killings happening under the BJP regime."

Tharoor's Twitter-spat with Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher

After Tharoor's post on Twitter about the government ban on The Kashmir Files in Singapore, his post received a sharp reaction from Anupam Kher. The film's lead actor Kher replied to Tharoor's post attaching his late wife Sunanda Pushkar's tweets demanding help for Kashmiri Pandits, when other minorities were given the required support, especially who suffered severely in the riots. "So much is being done for minorities these days especially the ones who suffered riots. why on earth are Kashmiris ignored who suffered in 1989," Kher tweeted, citing Sunanda Pushkar's tweet posted by Anupam Kher.

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 10, 2022

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri rebutted to Tharoor's tweet with the names of the films, which were popular worldwide but were banned in Singapore because of not falling into the film classification guidelines. "FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world," Agnihotri tweeted tagging Tharoor. "It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide," Agnihotri added.

'The Kashmir Files should be banned in India': Ashwani Handa

Congress leader Ashwani Handa on May 10 demanded that the government should ban The Kashmir Files as the amount of polarisation in the country has increased after the release of movie. He said, "Banning The Kashmir Files in Singapore is a meaningful step. There was similar demand to ban Kashmir films in India but the Indian Government instead promoted it because of which polarisation in the name of religion increased in the country. Today we see how incidents are happening at religious sites, and there is a divide between Hindus and Muslims. I believe Kashmir files is the reason for it."

Image: PTI, Instagram/@VIVEK AGNIHOTRI