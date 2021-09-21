Despite criticism from BJP and ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Harish Rawat defended Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. While attending the swearing-in ceremony of his "friend" Imran Khan in Islamabad on August 18, 2018, Sidhu stoked a controversy by hugging Bajwa at a juncture when cross-border terrorism is rampant. While Amarinder Singh had dubbed Sidhu "anti-national" over his ties with Khan and Bajwa, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat chose to target only BJP.

Rawat remarked, "Today, BJP is resenting Navjot Singh Sidhu's friendship with Imran Khan as Navjot Singh Sidhu is now in Congress. But when he was a BJP MP, BJP would consider him as their helmsman in Punjab. At that time, Sidhu had a more intense friendship with Pakistan PM Imran Khan."

"If Modi Ji hugs Nawaz Sharif and eats biryani at his house, that is for India's cause. But how is it treason if a person hugs his Punjabi brother- the Pakistani Army General to convey his gratitude for opening the road to his religious place Kartarpur Sahib? BJP should explain what kind of double standard is this," he added.

Amarinder comes down heavily on Sidhu

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he replied in the affirmative when asked whether Sidhu is getting support from Pakistan.

Amarinder Singh remarked, "I do believe so, I've said it from day 1 that he went. He's a friend of Imran Khan, I said to not go, I was CM, he didn't listen. Then, he hugged Bajwa. Then he takes credit for Kartarpur. I asked why he hugged Bajwa when daily my Jawans were being killed at the border. He doesn't care, he's only interested in himself and his contacts in Pakistan."

Addressing a press conference thereafter, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar questioned Congress on whether it would probe the former Punjab CM's serious charges. He asserted, "This is a very serious accusation. The country has seen this. This was an issue from the outset. Amarinder Singh highlighted it. BJP is asking Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji and Priyanka Ji- why are you silent?" Incidentally, Rawat also stated that Sidhu will be Congress' CM face for the 2022 Assembly polls.