Harish Rawat Details On Resolutions Passed By CLP Sans Amarinder Singh

Shortly after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Saturday addressed a press briefing. While speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress in-charge said that the CLP meeting has happened, and it has been unanimously decided to pass two resolutions. The Congress appeared as one, stood as one. All MLAs, in one voice, he added. While stating that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the House are of the opinion that the outgoing CLP leader, Amarinder Singh, had led the state with great responsibility and good governance, Rawat said the Captain tackled the challenges of Punjab properly and also found solutions.

Harish Rawat said, "After speaking to Congress president, he decided to leave the post and submitted his resignation to Punjab Governor, Ensuingly, on my request, our observer Ajay Maken, he moved a resolution that Bajwa seconded and the House passed unanimously."

Speaking further, Rawat said that senior leaders, ministers and everyone wished that Congress tradition dictates that they ask the party president and then choose a party leader. He said, "We resolved that we want to do the same again. Senior leader Mahendra moved this resolution, which Raj Kumar Verka, seconded, as did the working president and senior MLA Amrit Singh Dhillon. Then the house, with a show of hands and a shout of 'so nihaal'. The Congress president will select a name from the legislature, he added.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. After quitting the top posit, the CM said that he was unhappy with the party leadership, adding that he had been summoned thrice by the High Command in the past two months.

Singh, however, asserted that quitting the post doesn't mean that he is leaving politics. "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists and make a decision regarding the same. "I will let you all know," he said. The development comes as factionalism resurfaced in the state unit. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the Congress leadership had appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party president, apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. Despite Sidhu's appointment, the Congress has failed to calm Punjab Congress' ship, eventually leading to Amarinder Singh's resignation.

