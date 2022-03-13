Harish Rawat Laments 'How Will I Face Sonia Gandhi At CWC Meet?' After Uttarakhand Loss

Lamenting the poll drubbing of Congress in Uttarakhand, ex-CM Harish Rawat said, 'How will I face Sonia Gandhi?', while preparing to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday. In a lengthy Facebook post, Rawat lamented that he had let down all Congress leaders who were sure of forming the govt in the hilly-state. BJP stormed back to power winning 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat.

Harish Rawat: 'How will I face Sonia Gandhi?'

"Today in Delhi, there is a meeting of the Congress Working Committee at 4 pm, I am going to attend it. The mere thought of going towards Delhi makes my feet heavy in my heart, how can I look at Sonia ji's face? How much faith she had in me. All the top Congressmen of the country had great faith in me and everyone used to tell me that you will bring Congress government in Uttarakhand," he lamented in the FB post. Rawat himself lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes.

Introspecting more, he said, "We have not only lost, but the defeat is also worrying. Once I reach a level in politics, one has to keep one's personal feelings aside. The reality is that the party has to overcome the challenges of the future. Somewhere, we are falling victim to a strategic omission or some other situation that every time we fail to win the trust of the public. We must do so to not only for become a political force and get power, but for the country."

Congress Working Committee called at 4 PM

Battered by the poll drubbing in the five state polls, Congress has convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday at 4 PM. The meeting will be attended by top CWC leaders, Congress chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, and ex-CM Harish Rawat. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Sources have reported that the ongoing tiff between Baghel and his rival TS Deo Singh will be raised at the CWC. The G-23 dissenting members who are a part of CWC have decided to raise their demands for reforms in the Congress party in the meeting. While some hinted that the three Gandhis - Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka will offer to resign from their post, Congress has refuted such claims.