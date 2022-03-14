Harish Rawat Laments 'Never Wanted To Contest From Lalkuwa' After Dull CWC Meeting

Venting his anguish, ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat on Sunday, blamed the Congress for not letting him contest from Ramnagar - his preferred seat in the 2022 polls. In a lengthy Facebook post, he took responsibility for the state poll loss, however, he blamed the poor choice of seats given candidates. BJP stormed back to power winning 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat.

Harish Rawat: 'Wanted to contest from Ramnagar'

He wrote, "I was given the opinion by the screening committee that I should contest the election otherwise the wrong message will go. After this suggestion, I expressed my desire to contest from Ramnagar - a constituency I wanted to contest in 2017 too. Later, when the advisor told me that he would contest from Ramnagar only, I decided to contest from Kichha. As I prepared to file a nomination from Ramnagar when I was told to switch to Lalkuwa. As everyone agreed to it, I reluctantly accepted," wrote Harish Rawat.

"When I reached Lalkuan, I felt that the situation was not like that. I decided not to nominate on the second day i.e. 27th after consulting my people and informed the party in charge who said, "If I do that, it will only make the party worse". Unwillingly, I filed for nomination on the 27th and I told myself that Harish Rawat, if you have to embrace the impending defeat in the interest of the party, then you cannot run away from it," he added.

Rawat also slammed Congress for elevating Akil Ahmad as party vice-president after he promised to open a Muslim University. Distancing himself from Ahmad, he blamed those who supported Ahmad for the poll debacle. Seeking an inquiry into the issue, he said that he wished to speak on the party's poll loss within party channels and not in public.

CWC retains Sonia Gandhi as chief again

Inspite of the poll drubbing in the five state polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. The CWC will hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including 2024 polls soon. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala once again voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.