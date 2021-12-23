After AAP and BJP mocked the infighting in Congress' Uttarakhand unit ahead of the Assembly polls, former CM Harish Rawat again took to Twitter on Thursday. While refusing to elaborate on the meaning and implication of his earlier Twitter posts that had set the rumour mills abuzz, he disputed the notion that they were "special" in any manner.

Maintaining that they were just like his usual daily posts, Rawat slammed AAP and BJP leaders for commenting on the controversy and giving far-fetched statements. While BJP is Congress' principal opponent in Uttarakhand, AAP is also seeking to make inroads in the upcoming election.

Harish Rawat's disgruntlement in Congress

In an embarrassment for Congress on Wednesday, Harish Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him. However, his advisor Surinder Aggarwal claimed that AICC state-in-charge Devender Yadav is a part of BJP's "conspiracy" to stop Congress from forming the government in 2022.

Reacting to this, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal remarked, "I read Harish Rawat's tweet. Congress is going through a very bad phase of infighting. It is clear that Congress is fighting for the lust of power and not the people of Uttarakhand. In Congress, every leader wants to show off. How will Uttarakhand trust someone who cannot be trusted by his own party?"

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami contended that Congress is a divided house. He also took a swipe at the Sonia Gandhi-led party for not being able to foster internal democracy. Making light of the opposition's chances in the upcoming election, Dhami claimed that no other party was active in the state during the last 4 and a half years.

He opined, "This may be Congress' internal matter. For many days, Harish Rawat has been saying that make me the leader. But his party is not making him (the leader) in Uttarakhand. There are many leaders in Congress- Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Devender Yadav apart from the high command. They are divided in different groups. The people of Uttarakhand and India have understood this".

Sources told Republic TV that Rawat, who served as the CM of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017, might announce his own regional party on January 5. However, Congress sources indicated this was a pressure tactic as he wanted to be declared the CM candidate. Along with other key party leaders of the state, he too has been summoned by the Congress high command in a bid to resolve the internal crisis.