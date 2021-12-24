Harish Rawat Meets Congress High Command At Rahul Gandhi's Residence Amid Rift Speculation

After sparking rumours over rift with Congress party, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday held a meeting with high command at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

The meeting comes after Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level. He also posted cryptic tweets and refused to elaborate the meaning behind it.

He tweeted in Hindi, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet." However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded. However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away. In a cryptic tweet, he also hinted at taking a call on his political future in 2022.

BJP, AAP criticises Congress over Harish Rawat's disgruntlement

AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal reacted to the controversy while asserting, "I read Harish Rawat's tweet. Congress is going through a very bad phase of infighting. It is clear that Congress is fighting for the lust of power and not the people of Uttarakhand. In Congress, every leader wants to show off. How will Uttarakhand trust someone who cannot be trusted by his own party?"

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami contended that Congress is a divided house. He also took a swipe at the Sonia Gandhi-led party for not being able to foster internal democracy. Making light of the opposition's chances in the upcoming election, Dhami claimed that no other party was active in the state during the last 4 and a half years.

He opined, "This may be Congress' internal matter. For many days, Harish Rawat has been saying that make me the leader. But his party is not making him (the leader) in Uttarakhand. There are many leaders in Congress- Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Devender Yadav apart from the high command. They are divided into different groups. The people of Uttarakhand and India have understood this".

Meanwhile, the party High Command has summoned its top Uttarakhand leaders to Delhi, as ex-CM Harish Rawat hints at rebellion.