Harish Rawat Meets Navjot Singh Sidhu & Camp; Claims Congress Works As Per Party Culture

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Tuesday met state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. This meeting was also attended by Punjab Congress working presidents Pawan Goel, Kuljit and general secretary Pargat Singh. This meeting comes amid continuing turmoil in the state party unit. Rawat also informed that he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday at 12:00 pm.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said, "The structure of the alliance have to be formed. Forming a coordination committee is the job of AICC. Navjot Singh Sidhu is the first president, who had a meeting with everyone regarding his work. Congress works according to the party culture."

Harish Rawat: 'I am here to resolve any issue'

While addressing the press, Harish Rawat said, "If there is any issue, it will be resolved. I am here (in Punjab) for few days. Those who want to meet me, are welcome. As of now, Chandigarh (party) president has been called for a meeting."

Earlier on August 28, he had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Following the meeting, Rawat had said, "I have already briefed the Congress President (Sonia Gandhi). I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu."

Not only this, Rawat had reportedly met party President Sonia Gandhi on Friday regarding the developments in Punjab Congress, including the row over Navjot Singh Sidhu and his advisers' remarks.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will "not spare anyone" if not allowed to make decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa doon (I will not spare anyone),” he had added.

Punjab power crisis

The crisis was highlighted first in June when Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW. The inefficient power supply had created havoc among the farmers and led to unsuccessful paddy yields in the state however the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) on the directions of CM Singh had said that it is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers daily for paddy sowing even amidst the unprecedented demand hike across the domestic sector.

