Harish Rawat On Sunil Jakhar's Resignation: 'Should've Understood Party's Sentiment'

Following a Facebook Live session of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar during which he announced his decision to quit Congress, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Indian National Congress leader Harish Rawat asserted that Jakhar should have put his point on the party forum.

“Sunil Jakhar is my younger brother and I accept what he said. He should have put his point on the party forum. It is his personal decision to quit Congress,” Rawat said. “We don’t respond to what’s been said on the social media platforms. The party would look into the matter. Congress respected him earlier too and he will never be ignored by the party. He should have understood the party’s sentiments. The Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself said that one should voice their opinions openly in the party,” the Congress leader added.

It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' that Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress."

Sunil Jakhar's exit comes at a time when the grand old party is busy with its mega brainstorming conclave, the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Citing his displeasure over the party's actions against his alleged anti-party activities, the senior Congress leader also referred to the statement made by Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni. Sunil Jakhar claimed that Ambika Soni misguided Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not just in Punjab, but in other states as well.

Sunil Jakhar’s Facebook Live session

In this 35-minute-long video, Sunil Jakhar also accused the Congress High Command of listening to only a certain Punjab leader on the matter of appointing the Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh. Furthermore, he also expressed his anger and dissatisfaction over his ouster from the party posts, despite his family having been associated with the grand old party for around 50 years.

The three-time MLA and one-time MP also took a sly dig at the ongoing three-day Chintan Shivir, stating that it is all a "farce" and that the leaders who were attending the event are "cheerleaders". Apart from that, Jakhar also launched scathing attacks on leaders including Harish Chaudhary, former party state-in-charge Harish Rawat, and Tariq Anwar.