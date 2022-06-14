Harish Rawat Rebukes Centre Over ED Action Against Rahul Gandhi; 'human Rights Violated'

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday came in support of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Attacking the BJP government at the Centre for using central agencies against opposition leaders, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat questioned on ED procedure. He said that ED grilling Rahul Gandhi for eight hours is a violation of his human rights. Gandhi was grilled by the ED on Monday, June 13, in relation to the National Herald scam case.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat while questioning the ED procedure said, “What duration should be optimum for questioning. What impression does ED want to give? The act of long question hours is a violation of human rights. This is all happening under BJP patronage.”

After eight hours of questioning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been summoned once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday.

Following this, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat further said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the investigation tomorrow and we will continue this fight tomorrow as well. The struggle of the Congress party will continue until the Central government tries to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and our party.

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, in his first round of interrogation, he was given certain written questions. The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.

The Gandhi scion's statement was recorded under sections of the PMLA Act, sources said. “An Asst Director level officer is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director during questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED in the National Heral case. Gandhi's statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ANI sources said earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 12 due to COVID-related issues. She had tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2 and had asked for more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in the money laundering case. She has been asked to appear before the agency on June 23.

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.