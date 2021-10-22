Harish Chaudhary Replaces Harish Rawat As Punjab Congress In-charge Amid Infighting

In a key development, Congress on Friday appointed Harish Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, a position that was formerly held by Harish Rawat. Amid worsening infighting, Harish Chaudhary replaced Harish Rawat as the in-charge after the latter urged the party high command to relieve him of his duties in Punjab so that he can devote his full attention to Uttarakhand. Punjab and Uttarakhand are both going to the polls early in 2022.

Succeeding Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary is the incumbent Revenue Minister of Rajasthan. He was the observer in-charge of Punjab during the recent change of leadership where Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Channi as chief minister. He was also Punjab in-charge of the party during the 2017 assembly elections.

A notification issued by the Congress party read, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Harish Chaudhary as AICC In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect." It further read, "Shri Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibilities as AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh," adding that Rawat will continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee."

On Wednesday, Harish Rawat uploaded a lengthy post on Twitter highlighting the need for undivided attention both on Punjab and Uttarakhand at a time when assembly polls are just round the corner. In this regard, he wrote, "I have resolved to request the leadership that I should devote myself completely to Uttarakhand in the next few months. That's why I urge (Congress high command) to relieve me of my current responsibilities in Punjab. This is a request from Harish Rawat and he will follow the party's directive."

मैं आज एक बड़ी उपापोह से उबर पाया हूंँ। एक तरफ #जन्मभूमि के लिए मेरा कर्तव्य है और दूसरी तरफ कर्म भूमि पंजाब के लिए मेरी सेवाएं हैं, स्थितियां जटिलत्तर होती जा रही हैं। क्योंकि ज्यौं-जयौं चुनाव आएंगे, दोनों जगह व्यक्ति को पूर्ण समय देना पड़ेगा।

Harish Rawat was made the AICC Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge in September last year. In his year-long tenure, the former CM of Uttarakhand, steered the party through the crisis emerging from rivalry between two power centres led by then chief minister Amarinder Singh and now PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat firmly threw weight behind Sidhu, who had taken over as the PPCC president, by summoning a Congress Legislative Party meeting without keeping Captain Amarinder in the loop. Pre-empting Congress' possible move of sacking him, Singh stepped down as the CM on September 18 owing to "humiliation" meted out by the party. Thereafter, in a press briefing, Rawat refuted the claims of Singh and said that the party always treated him with respect.