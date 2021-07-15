Harish Rawat Says He Met Sonia Gandhi To Discuss Issues Of Uttarakhand And Not Punjab

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat recently met party chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss matters related to Uttarakhand which are scheduled to go to the polls next year. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present at this meeting. The meeting happened amidst efforts by the central leadership to find a solution to the rift in the Punjab leadership and address the unit polls early next year.

According to a report by ANI, a three-member panel was formed by the party to end factionalism. It was also done to resolve the differences between Captain Amrinder Singh and former State minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. Speculations arose that issues related to Punjab were being discussed at the meeting but Rawat maintained that the discussion was only constricted on topics related to Uttarakhand. Rawat said, "I met Sonia Gandhiji over matters related to Uttarakhand. Hence, nothing related to Punjab was discussed during the meeting."

Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress Chief

It has been speculated by experts that Sidhu could be appointed as the party Chief in the State. Sidhu sought to pitch himself high in the leadership sweepstakes stating that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has always recognised his vision and work for the state of Punjab. When asked about Sidhu and his possibility to be sworn in as Punjab Congress Chief, Rawat did not give any direct answers. Focusing on this speculation, he questioned, "Who said that Sidhu Sahab is going to be the president?

Rahul Gandhi skips meeting with Rawat on Punjab crisis

On July 14, Wednesday, ex Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi skipped a scheduled meeting with Rawat to discuss issues related to the crisis in the Punjab unit. Rawat when asked to shed light on this said, "There was a meeting scheduled with Rahul Gandhi but he got stuck somewhere. There was a meeting of the parliamentary strategic group also. I will request him to hold the meeting tomorrow. Today, no discussion had taken place."

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI