On the day when Congress elected the new Chief Minister of the state, Punjab's party in charge Harish Rawat said that the upcoming elections will be fought under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Citing the 'circumstances,' Rawat mentioned that elections will be fought with CM's cabinet under Sidhu as he is 'very popular'. Speaking on former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Harish Rawat added 'we will try to ensure that he is there at oath-taking, but it's up to him'. In a major political turn, senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the next CM of Punjab after Captain Amrinder Singh's sudden resignation.

Talking to ANI, the state's Congress in charge said that the Congress President will be deciding on party face for upcoming Punjab polls.

It (party face for upcoming State polls) will be decided by Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with CM's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is very popular...: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/VDYVSh3Qic — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Punjab to have two Deputy CMs

Clarifying an earlier report, Harish Rawat also said that party leaders will soon be taking a final call on names for the Council of Ministers.

Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for Council of Ministers...Some names have been discussed but it's the CM's prerogative who discusses it with party high command and takes a call: Harish Rawat, Congress pic.twitter.com/SILSoV369y — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

While speaking on the new Chief Minister, Punjab in charge asserted that the decision regarding Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment was taken on September 18 however the party was waiting 'to meet the Governor'.

Sidhu calls Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment 'Historic'

PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was picked as the next Chief Minister of the state. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Channi would be the first Dalit CM of Punjab and his name would be written in history with the golden letters. Meanwhile, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party leader Rahul Gandhi also extended their best wishes to the new CM.

Sidhu 'insecure' over Sukhjinder Randhawa?

Before the announcement of Channi as the new Chief Minister was made, there were reports of Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to take the position however sources informed that the last-minute switch was influenced by Sidhu. 'Sidhu felt insecure about Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's elevation and therefore pitched Channi for the top post,' as per the on-ground source. Just before Randhawa's meeting with central observers in this regard, the official word was out, declaring Channi as the CM. In fact, his supporters in the party had already congratulated him over the news however, soon after Sidhu's meddling, his aide Charanjit Channi was projected as the Chief Minister.

