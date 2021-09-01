Standing in support of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress party sent a stern warning to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu to maintain party discipline. Sources informed that in Tuesday's meeting, the party's state in-charge Harish Rawat told Sidhu that any resentment against Captain should be registered within the party limits and not in a public domain. Rawat has also said that any criticism against the Chief Minister is welcomed but it must not come from any public forum.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Rawat will be in the state for the next few days and he is all set to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as well. Reportedly, Harish Rawat will also take the stock of the continued infighting and inform the party President Sonia Gandhi regarding the situation. This also comes at a time when the Captain has been maintaining silence and discipline over Sidhu's outrage. It is pertinent to mention here that both CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are at loggerheads right ahead of the State's Assembly Elections scheduled next year.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's camp launches open attack on Punjab Congress unit

After months of chaos within the party, Navjot Singh Sidhu was elevated as PPCC President however it has not ended the infighting. Sidhu on Tuesday raised questions and alleged his own Government of the "inaction" against those involved in drug smuggling in the state. In a statement, he also said that people of the state were eagerly waiting for the Special Task Force's report on drugs.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Sidhu has also been speaking against party high-command with the recent threats over not allowing him to take decisions. Countering his allegations, Harish Rawat had earlier asserted, 'I can't question him on the basis of media speculation... I will see the context of the statement. He is party chief, who other than he can take decisions?'

After allegations on party Congress leadership, Sidhu had also demanded the State Government to issue directions to Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) in Public Interest to revise tariff and announcing the current PPAs 'null & void'. Claiming the state's current Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) 'faulty,' Sidhu asked for fresh legislation. These statements by the PPCC President were made on a public platform.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh had lashed out at Harish Rawat for declaring that CM Amarinder Singh to lead the party in the next assembly elections. Harish Rawat seemed to be in a damage control mode urged the Sidhu camp rebel to be patient despite being targeted for favouring CM Amarinder Singh. However, he also added that he knows when to speak up and what to say.