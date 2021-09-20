Slamming the Delhi government for making promises in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been making promises without knowing about the budget of Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, he alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made several promises in Delhi but failed to fulfil those and now he is making new promises in Uttrakhand without the knowledge of the financial condition, situation, and well as the circumstances in the state.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal visited Uttrakhand and addressed the public ahead of the upcoming polls. The party has been trying to strengthen its roots in Uttarakhand and is actively carrying out several political activities in the state over the past few months now.

Arvind Kejriwal visits Uttarakhand

During his visit to the state, Kejriwal made several promises which included allowing employment allowance and at least 80% job quota for people. In a total of six promises, Kejriwal also stated that every single youth in the state will get employment if AAP comes to power. Furthermore, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 will be also provided to each family till they get a job.

Adding to it, he also promised to create at least 1 lakh employment opportunities within six months of being voted to power and will ensure 80% of both private and government jobs for the people.

The Delhi CM also assured of providing 300 units of free electricity to the people of the state and further will also waive the old electricity bills.

The remarks of Congress leader Harish Rawat came after Kejriwal's promises to the state.

Earlier during his visit in the month of July, Kejriwal made similar promises of providing free electricity to the farmers and waiving old bills. He also assured that the party will build schools and work on other issues which includes electricity, water, and farming.

Uttarakhand Polls 2022

Uttarakhand assembly polls are scheduled for 2022 with several parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, AAP and others looking forward to contesting the elections.

(With agency inputs; Image: PTI)