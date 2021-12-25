Taking a jibe ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress MP Manish Tewari, Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat on Saturday, accepted their 'wishes'. Claiming that the ex-CM was regretting quitting the Congress, Rawat added that Tewari was also following his master's (Amarinder) voice. Rawat met with Congress's top brass including Rahul Gandhi after he 'expressed his pain' in Uttarakhand Congress.

Rawat taunts Tewari, Amarinder Singh

I accept his (former Cong leader Amarinder Singh) best wishes. I think somewhere he is still feeling that quitting Congress was a mistake. And Manish Tewari is just following his master's (Amarinder) voice, as Amarinder Singh is following his master's voice: Harish Rawat,Cong pic.twitter.com/v3P622jJbe — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

After meeting Gandhi on Friday, Rawat addressed the media today saying that he expressed his thoughts indirectly via his tweets. Rawat added that his 'clear indications' were to imply that party leaders are working in different directions, but together. The 73-year-old said that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.

"It is an old tradition in the party that we express our feelings but in the end we do whatever the party leadership says. Some course correction is important to win upcoming elections, sometimes expressing pain is also beneficial for the party". Rawat and other Uttarakhand leaders were summoned to Delhi by the High command to quell any rebellion.

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Immediately, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh took a jibe at Rawat wishing him 'You reap what you sow. All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any)'. Singh was alluding to Rawat's role as mediator between the ex-CM and Navjot Sidhu during the Punjab political crisis which ended in Singh's ouster from Congress. Similarly, Congress MP Manish Tewari listed that after Assam, Punjab now Uttarakhand was in turmoil. Hinting at indifference from the High Command, Tewari said that no effort was being spared to enjoy the chaos.