Harish Rawat To Meet Congress Top Brass In Delhi Tomorrow; Uttarakhand Leaders Summoned

As an infighting crisis looms in Congress, party High Command has summoned its top Uttarakhand leaders to Delhi, as ex-CM Harish Rawat hints at rebellion. As per sources, leaders like Ganesh Godiyal, Devendra Yadav already held a meeting yesterday and have been summoned again to the national capital. Moreover, Rawat is most likely to leave for Delhi today after paying obeisance to Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Haridwar.

Congress brass summons Uttarakhand leaders

Moreover, several supporters of Rawat are set to leave for Delhi today amid the crisis. Rawat's advisor Surinder Aggarwal claimed that AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav is a part of BJP's conspiracy to stop Congress from coming back to power in 2022. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he lamented that Yadav had not taken any action against those who removed Rawat's hoardings during the 'Vijay Samman Rally' rally in Dehradun on December 16 which was addressed by ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

"An in-charge's job is to coordinate between leaders and party workers. If the in-charge itself becomes part of a conspiracy to create obstacles in the chances of Congress making a comeback, to obstruct the formation of a government under Harish Rawat's leadership, then the role of the in-charge is also under a cloud. The in-charge did not take cognizance of the fact that Harish Rawat's hoardings were being removed," he said.

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

He tweeted, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet." However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

In response, Congress state president told Republic TV, "You can see how we are strengthening the Congress party through rallies and functions. There is no comment on Harish Rawat's remark. I will meet him and discuss the matter. When I will meet him, we will talk about the leadership face. Everything is all right with Congress. Harish Rawat is a respected leader and we will decode his tweet." Sources have reported that Rawat, who recently mediated the Punjab Congress infighting, wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand and may launch his own party in early 2022.