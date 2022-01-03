Harish Rawat's Kids Defy Cong's '1 Family, 1 Ticket' Policy; Seek Ticket In Uttarakhand

Defying Congress' widely advertised 'one family, one ticket' policy, veteran leader Harish Rawat's children are looking for tickets in the Uttarakhand assembly elections. It is pertinent to mention here that Rawat is leading the Congress party's campaign in the election scheduled to take place in 2022.

Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat (who presently holds the position of Mahila Congress national general secretary) has sought party tickets from three different Assembly seats out of 11 in Haridwar constituency from the AICC screening committee for Uttarakhand, a senior party leader involved in the screening committee meetings. The leader added that while Rawat's one son - Virendra - has already sought a ticket, the other son - Anand - has expressed his desire to contest the elections.

The screening committee for Uttarakhand is headed by Avinash Pandey and has members like Devendra Yadav, Ganesh Godiyal, Harish Rawat, Rajesh Dharmani, Pritam Singh among others.

Harish Rawat to lead Congress Campaign in Uttarakhand

On December 24, moments after meeting the Congress high command, senior leader Harish Rawat affirmed that he is going to lead the party's campaign in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The 73-year-old added that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.

"Kadam Kadam milaye ja, Congress ke jeet ke dhun gaye ja. Zingadi hai Uttarakhand ke vaaste, Uttarakhand par lutae jaa (Keep marching forward in unison, sing praises of the Congress, this life is for Uttarakhand, devote it to Uttarakhand)," Rawat said while addressing media after the meeting. The meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi came after Harish Rawat dropped a tweet expressing dissatisfaction against the functioning of the party.

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress party under Harish Rawat lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP put up a strong performance in the state polls and won 57 seats in the 70-member Assembly while Congress secured only 11 seats and other parties got only two seats. After the thumping victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post he held until 9 March. He was replaced by MP Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The tenure of the incumbent government is going to end in the first half of 2022, before that the state is going to go for polls to elect representatives to its 70 seats.

(With ANI inputs)