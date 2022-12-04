Last Updated:

Harsh Vardhan Casts Vote In MCD Polls, Says AAP's Corruption In Delhi ‘destroyed Values'

Former minister Harsh Vardhan casted his vote in the MCD polls and later took a swipe at the AAP for the alleged corruption cases against the party’s leaders

Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: Republic World


Former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan cast his vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and later took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the alleged corruption cases against the party’s leaders.

Notably, the voting for 250 wards began at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 pm. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.    

‘AAP sitting on a mountain of corruption’

Expressing confidence that people from across all age groups will come out and vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, former central health minister Harsh Vardhan said, “I have full confidence people of Delhi wants to get rid of pollution, they want river Yamuna to be clean, the city should not become a capital of alcohol, the slums should be replaced with proper houses,” and taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party he said, “People who came to power in the name of political values have destroyed them to the largest. 

They are sitting on a mountain of corruption. One leader is in Jail, another’s bail application has been rejected half a dozen times, there are people against whom chargesheets running into thousand pages are filed by CBI; A party with 169 cases filed against 49 of  their legislators in the last 7 years.”

Governing the municipal corporation since 2007, BJP is expecting to retain the MCD, while the AAP which has a majority in the assembly is looking to make inroads in the maiden municipal elections post the ward delimitation. This is also the first election after the delimitation exercise earlier this year, in which three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 later reunified into an MCD.

IMAGE: Republic World

First Published:
