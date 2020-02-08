"Apologise To PM And Entire Nation": Harsh Vardhan Condemns Rahul's 'Danda' Remark

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday condemned the 'Danda' remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Vardhan said that Gandhi must apologize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to the country.

Speaking to Republic TV BJP MP Harsh Vardhan said, "I condemn his behaviour, he should be known for his behaviour and ethics. He said those things, I can't even repeat for the present PM. He himself has three family members who were the Prime Minister of the country, I feel very bad about it. I appeal him to apologise to the PM and the entire nation."

READ | Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Calls It 'orchestrated Ruckus'

Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a fitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his "danda" remark, BJP has demanded an apology from Gandhi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday, union minister and BJP MP Harsh Vardhan said that Rahul Gandhi must apologize to the country. During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister. Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark while speaking in Lok Sabha. "I want to condemn him in no uncertain words for the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country. In a recent speech, he used words like, '6 mahine baad is desh ka Yuva Narendra Modi ko dande mar maar ke desh se bahar nikal denge'. I am surprised; Rahul Gandhi's father was PM and I don't think our (BJP) party leaders ever made such outlandish, personal remarks against him even at worst cases."

READ | Tejashwi Yadav Does Not Back Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' Comment, Says 'Talk About Pen Instead'

READ | Charged At By Cong MPs Defending Rahul Gandhi's Honour, BJP's Harsh Vardhan Breaks Silence

Rahul Gandhi's "Danda" remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

READ | Babul Supriyo Reacts To The Ruckus In LS, Says 'Rahul Gandhi's Remark Angered The Nation'