Harsh Vardhan Shares Facts Amid Vaccine Politics; Urge State Leaders To Not Create Panic

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is seeing many "irresponsible statements" from various leaders regarding India's vaccination drive. Stating facts, Union Health Minister said that the Centre had provided 75 per cent of available vaccines to states.

Harsh Vardhan: 'Seeing many leaders making irresponsible statements on vaccine drive'

👉States have already been informed in advance about #COVID19Vaccine supplies for July.



This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply



👉total of 12 cr doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over & above this — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 1, 2021

Hitting out at the leaders of Opposition for saying that the vaccination process in the country is very slow, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that in the month of June vaccination speed increased and 11.50 crore doses were administered in this month alone. Remarking that the states have already been informed in advance about the Coronavirus vaccine supplies for July, he said, "this information was shared with states 15 days prior along with details about day-wise supply of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which will be made available in July.''

"Private hospital's Coronavirus vaccine supply will be over and above this," the Minister added.

👉If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their #vaccination drives. Intra-state planning & logistics are the responsibility of the states



👉I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 1, 2021

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that if there are issues in the state then it shows that the state administration and government need to better plan their vaccination drives. Asserting that intra-state planning and logistics are the responsibility of the states, the Union Minister requested the leaders of Opposition to desist from their "shameless" urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic. He said, "If the leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements then I consider it most unfortunate."

Dr Vradhan said, "If they don’t know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic."

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India in the last 24 hours has recorded 48,786 new cases, 61,588 fresh recoveries and 1,005 deaths. India so far has recorded over 3,04,11,634 positive cases, out of which, 2,94,88,918 have successfully recovered and 3,99,459 have died. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,23,257.

As far as vaccination tally is concerned, so far over 33,06,10,600 doses of Coronavirus vaccine have been administered, out of which, 27,25,28,478 are the first doses and 5,80,82,122 are the second doses.

