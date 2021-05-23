'Harsh Vardhan Should Apologise For Patronising Baba Ramdev': Congress' Jaiveer Shergill

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has demanded an apology from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for consistently ‘patronising and giving confidence boost’ to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev who questioned medical science and insulted COVID-19 warriors by launching Patanjali’s “Coronil” as a cure for Coronavirus.

Amid growing rage over Baba Ramdev's objectionable comments against allopathy, Shergill asked where was the Health Minister’s concern for modern medicine when the Patanjali co-founder has launched Coronil as a cure for COVID-19 last year.

Dr Harsh Vardhan should apologise to Nation for consistently patronising & giving confidence boost to Baba Ramdev for questioning medical science & insulting Covid warriors by launching Patanjali’s “Coronil” (as cure for Covid) in official capacity as Health Minister of India — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 23, 2021

A day after Baba Ramdev's comments against allopathy sparked rage amongst doctors fighting COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to the Yoga guru, expressing strong condemnation of his remarks. The Health Minister said that his comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people and might also affect the morale of COVID warriors battling the pandemic by placing their lives at the stake.

Dr Vardhan demands withdrawal of remarks

Citing the efficiency of allopathy against other diseases and its role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Minister has urged Baba Ramdev to take back his statement against allopathy.

"You are a public figure whose comments hold value. You should make comments on any issue with respect to the time and situation. To call the current methods of treatment a 'tamasha' does not only cast aspersions on the ability of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right. Your comment can prove to break the confidence of doctors and weaken our battle against the pandemic," he wrote.

"The vaccine which is proving to be a significant weapon against the pandemic has been developed by allopathy. In your response, you have said that your comment wasn't against modern science and good doctors, I do not find it appropriate. I hope after giving it serious thought, and in respect of COVID warriors across the country, you will take back your comments," the Union minister concluded.

In a video that went viral on social media, Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy is a stupid science'. Claiming that Remdesivir, Faviflu, and all other approved drugs by DCGI have failed, the Yoga guru said millions of people have died due to the consumption of allopathy medicines. Hours after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought action against Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Yogipeeth and its MD Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement claiming that the 'truncated' video being referenced was totally out of context.