Harsh Vardhan Tells Jharkhand CM Soren 'Fight COVID, Not PM'; Cites What He's 'forgetting'

A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with him and commented that the 'PM should have listened to his work', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lambasted the CM for his 'forgetting the dignity of his post'.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Shri Hemant Soren Ji has probably forgotten the dignity of his post. While making a statement on the PM of the country regarding the situation arising from COVID19, he should not forget that ending this pandemic would be possible only through collective efforts. To hide your failure, it is disgraceful to take out your frustration at the PM."

श्री @HemantSorenJMM जी शायद अपने पद की गरिमा को भूल गए हैं।#COVID19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति को लेकर देश के PM पर कोई बयान देते समय उन्हें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि इस महामारी का अंत सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही संभव है। अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए अपने मन की भड़ास PM पर निकालना निंदनीय है। https://t.co/AoQbyA3u2e — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 7, 2021

'Fight Corona, Not PM': Dr. Harsh Vardhan

He added, "While the Central Government has opened treasuries for the poor and the needy in the Corona crisis, the Jharkhand government has kept its treasury shut. Mr. Hemant Soren wants only the Central Government to do everything. Fight Corona, not the PM!"

Soren had mocked PM Modi's call to him and said, "Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his mind. It would have been better if they had talked about work and listened to his work."

Earlier in the day, several Chief Ministers like Zoramthanga, Neiphiu Rio, and N. Biren Singh have also slammed Soren for mocking the PM. First Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi also slammed the Jharkhand CM and said, "Hemant Soren is a failed CM. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the COVID situation. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the PM spoke to the CMS & LGs to review the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months. On Friday the Prime Minister also spoke to the CMs of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim.