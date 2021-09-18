Hardeep Puri Slams Opposition For 'misinforming' People About COVID Vaccination

Union Natural gas and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri criticised the Opposition on Friday. He alleged them of spreading misinformation leading to COVID vaccine hesitancy. "We are happy that today as we have given two crore people the vaccine in a single day on PM's birthday," he said while making the above remarks. India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday set a new record by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per the COWIN portal until 11:00 pm, 2,37,62,261 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

What led to Union Min. Puri issuing critical remarks to the Opposition?

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Opposition parties in the country and alleged that they were spreading misinformation that led to hesitancy towards COVID-19 vaccination. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Puri lauded the ongoing vaccination drive and said,

"In the beginning, we were administering 40 lakh doses in a day. We then brought it up to one crore daily doses and today we had already touched 1.35 crore doses by 3 pm. It is a matter of real happiness that we are manufacturing vaccines in large numbers. Vaccination drive has reached maturity."

Historic achievement by the BJP

While celebrating PM Modi's birthday, the BJP along with several other leaders targeted towards rewriting history by administering a record number of Covid vaccinations. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

India has administered historic 2.25 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses until now - and we are still counting!#VaccineSeva https://t.co/mo45C3yIGp — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 17, 2021

India ahead of 18 countries in terms of inoculation

With two crore vaccine doses already administered, India looked to vaccinate a maximum number of people on Friday. On Thursday, the centre informed that India had surpassed the average daily covid vaccination rate of 18 major countries. The 18 nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Russia, have together administered 8.54 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while India alone administered 8.54 million doses.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - PTI